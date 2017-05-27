Edgar Wright, Dwayne Johnson and Star Wars’ Rian Johnson plan Simon and Garfunkel movie universe

Is this another movie universe incoming?

Edgar Wright, Rian Johnson, Dwayne Johnson and Lin-Manuel Miranda have joined forces over social media to plot a potential Simon and Garfunkell movie universe.

Disney are taking the lead with shared universes across Marvel and Star Wars, DC are building their universe and now Universal have announced their monster universe – it makes sense that there’s a universe to be made out of the discography of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

What began as a joke on Twitter from Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright spiralled into a fully fleshed movie pitch featuring some famous friends, Variety reports.

Wright tagged fellow filmmaker Marc Webb in a tweet that read: “I have ‘Baby Driver’ out in June & @MarcW has ‘The Only Living Boy In New York’ in August. Where is the ‘So Long Frank Lloyd Wright’ movie?”

Wright’s new driver-action movie takes its title from a Simon and Garfunkel track – just in case you were missing something.

Star Wars director Rian Johnson chimed in, followed by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. Marc Webb then joked that his movie “I Am The Rock” would star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to which the Baywatch actor responded “If you’re in then I’m in E-dub”.

Check out the full exchange below.

Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Fox, Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. he film tells the story of getaway driver Baby (played by Ansel Elgort), who constantly listens to music to focus following a car accident when he was young. Baby becomes embroiled in the crime world and attempts to drive his way out of involvement.

Baby Driver is available in cinemas from June 28.