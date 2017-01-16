Elbow announce UK summer forest tour

The band will drop seventh album 'Little Fiction' on February 3.

Elbow have announced a run of summer outdoor shows.

The Manchester band will play seven gigs in forests this June and July, beginning at Westonbirt Arboretum on June 15 and ending at Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire on July 7.

Two of their forest gigs take place on the Saturday and Sunday of this year’s Glastonbury Festival, June 24 and 25, but the band have no show booked in for the Friday of Glastonbury, June 23.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Presale tickets for Elbow’s forest shows are available from 9am on Thursday (January 19). General sale opens at 9am on Friday (January 20).

Elbow will release seventh album ‘Little Fictions’ on February 3. They recently unveiled the track ‘It’s All Disco’, which frontman Guy Garvey says was inspired by a conversation he had with Pixies’ Black Francis.

This will be their first release as a four-piece, following the departure of drummer Richard Jupp earlier this year. They already have an extensive UK and Ireland tour booked in for February and March. Check out the dates for this tour below, with tickets on sale now.