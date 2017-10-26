Ellen DeGeneres branded ‘sexist’ over Katy Perry birthday message

Piers Morgan and actor Michael Rapaport are among the offended

Ellen DeGeneres has been criticised for posting a “sexist” birthday message to Katy Perry.

The daytime talk show host tweeted the singer yesterday (October 25) to wish the singer a Happy 33rd Birthday.

“Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!” DeGeneres wrote in reference to Perry’s ‘Birthday’ track while captioning a picture of her staring open-mouthed at Perry’s breasts, while stood next to her partner Portia De Rossi.

But it created a wave of protests with many pointing out in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, had a man written a similar tweet then they would have been heavily criticised.

Piers Morgan claimed the presenter would be the first to lead the “cries of ‘SEXIST PIG!’” in that situation.

Prison Break star Michael Rapaport agreed, posting: “Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo.”

“For Ellen’s next trick, she’ll explain to us all how objectifying women is a bad thing,” wrote one user, while another added: “It’s not harassment if Ellen DeGeneres does it.”

Others said it was “not appropriate, regardless of gender”.

But some defended DeGeneres on the grounds that she is good friends with Perry.

“Ever heard of something called context? Look it up. Ellen is wishing her a happy birthday with a joke…how is that objectifying women??” posted one user.

Another slammed people for comparing her joke with Harvey Weinstein’s recent allegations.

Earlier this month, Perry got stuck in mid-air after a floating platform malfunctioned on her world tour.

The singer was performing ‘Thinking Of You’, above the audience on a model of the planet Saturn at a gig at Nashville’s Bridgewater Arena, when she was left stranded in mid-air.

Perry will tour the UK on June 14 2018, with the singer performing the first of two shows at London’s The O2.

She will play:

14-June UK London The O2

18-June UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

19-June UK Sheffield Sheffield Arena

21-June UK Liverpool Echo Arena

22-June UK Manchester Manchester Arena

24-June UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro

25-June UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena