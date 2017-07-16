This teaser is sweeter than a spoonful of sugar...

The first teaser trailer has been released for the heavily anticipated return of Mary Poppins starring Emily Blunt. The film is titled, unsurprisingly, Mary Poppins Returns.

The film is directed by Rob Marshall who took the stage with Blunt at Disney’s expo D23 yesterday (July 15).

Blunt will be playing Poppins, continuing the legacy set by Julie Andrews in the 1964 original. As Variety report, the sequel will follow Jane and Michael Banks, who are now adults, and their children.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be taking the side-kick role filling in for Dick Van Dyke’s chimney sweep. Supporting roles will also be filled by Meryl Streep, Emily Mortimer and Colin Firth.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much but does given an animated look at Blunt fully outfitted as Poppins as she gives a sly smile to the camera. Watch the teaser below.

However, there isn’t a complete overhaul of cast. Dick Van Dyke is set to appear in Mary Poppins Returns as his original character, Burt.

Speaking on his 91-years of life and potentially retiring, Van Dyke said: ““I think it’s the worst thing you can do. Certain people who do retire suddenly age. I think you have to stay active”.

Mary Poppins Returns is due to be released on Christmas Day 2018.

Mary Poppins first appeared in a 1934 book by PL Travers. Seven further more books about her adventures published between 1935 and 1988.