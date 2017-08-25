Eminem warms up for Reading and Leeds festival at huge Glasgow show

Rapper plays to 35,000 soaked fans

Eminem warmed up for his Reading and Leeds headlining slots with a show at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.

Fans began queuing in the early morning for the show, which saw support from Run the Jewels, Danny Brown and Russ. You can see a pic of Eminem back stage with Run the Jewels below.

The rapper also wore a ‘Fack Trump’ t-shirt during the set. He paused in-between songs to tell the crowd, “Scotland, you might have to be our new home because right now shit ain’t going so well in the States. I just want to take this moment right now to say motherfuck Donald Trump!” See that clip below.

The 35,000 strong crowd were faced with heavy downpour, as Eminem played classic tracks ‘Stan’, ‘My Name Is’ and ‘Without Me’. He also played ‘Soldier’ for the first time since 2003 and included covers of Drake’s ‘Forever,’ B.O.B’s ‘Airplanes Part II’ and ‘The Hills (Remix)’ by The Weeknd.

See the full set list below:

Band Intro

Square Dance

Won’t Back Down

3 a.m.

Business

Kill You

White America

Mosh

Evil Deeds

Rap God

Soldier

(first time since 2003)

Just Don’t Give a Fuck

Criminal

The Way I Am

Detroit Vs Everybody

Fast Lane

(Bad Meets Evil song)

The Hills (Remix)

(The Weeknd cover)

Drop the World

Airplanes, Part II

(B.o.B cover)

Stan

Sing for the Moment

Like Toy Soldiers

Forever

(Drake cover)

Love the Way You Lie

Berzerk

‘Till I Collapse

Cinderella Man

The Monster

My Name Is

The Real Slim Shady

Without Me

Not Afraid

Encore – Lose Yourself

See some clips of the show and fan reactions below.

Eminem later took to Twitter to thank fans for the show.

The rapper headlines Reading and Leeds festival this weekend (Aug 25 – 27). This will be Eminem’s third time headlining the festival, having topped the bill previously in 2001 and most recently in 2013.

“Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting,” said R&L boss Melvin Benn. “His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can’t want to have him back. In addition to our third and final headliner – joining Kasabian and Muse – we’ve announced over 70 additional acts to this year’s line up – it’s looking stronger than ever.”