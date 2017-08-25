Eminem warms up for Reading and Leeds festival at huge Glasgow show
Rapper plays to 35,000 soaked fans
Eminem warmed up for his Reading and Leeds headlining slots with a show at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.
– Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10
Fans began queuing in the early morning for the show, which saw support from Run the Jewels, Danny Brown and Russ. You can see a pic of Eminem back stage with Run the Jewels below.
The rapper also wore a ‘Fack Trump’ t-shirt during the set. He paused in-between songs to tell the crowd, “Scotland, you might have to be our new home because right now shit ain’t going so well in the States. I just want to take this moment right now to say motherfuck Donald Trump!” See that clip below.
The 35,000 strong crowd were faced with heavy downpour, as Eminem played classic tracks ‘Stan’, ‘My Name Is’ and ‘Without Me’. He also played ‘Soldier’ for the first time since 2003 and included covers of Drake’s ‘Forever,’ B.O.B’s ‘Airplanes Part II’ and ‘The Hills (Remix)’ by The Weeknd.
See the full set list below:
Band Intro
Square Dance
Won’t Back Down
3 a.m.
Business
Kill You
White America
Mosh
Evil Deeds
Rap God
Soldier
(first time since 2003)
Just Don’t Give a Fuck
Criminal
The Way I Am
Detroit Vs Everybody
Fast Lane
(Bad Meets Evil song)
The Hills (Remix)
(The Weeknd cover)
Drop the World
Airplanes, Part II
(B.o.B cover)
Stan
Sing for the Moment
Like Toy Soldiers
Forever
(Drake cover)
Love the Way You Lie
Berzerk
‘Till I Collapse
Cinderella Man
The Monster
My Name Is
The Real Slim Shady
Without Me
Not Afraid
Encore – Lose Yourself
See some clips of the show and fan reactions below.
Eminem later took to Twitter to thank fans for the show.
The rapper headlines Reading and Leeds festival this weekend (Aug 25 – 27). This will be Eminem’s third time headlining the festival, having topped the bill previously in 2001 and most recently in 2013.
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
“Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting,” said R&L boss Melvin Benn. “His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can’t want to have him back. In addition to our third and final headliner – joining Kasabian and Muse – we’ve announced over 70 additional acts to this year’s line up – it’s looking stronger than ever.”