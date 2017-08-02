Eminem is producing a comedy movie about rap battles

'Bodied' marks Mathers' return to the silver screen.

Eminem is returning to the movie business with a producer credit on the new comedy movie Bodied which follows the story of a university student that writes a controversial thesis on the rap battle scene.

The movie is currently in post-production but we know that Em has been producing the movie alongside music director Joseph Kahn.

Bodied was an official selection this year at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released this September. The movie examines race relations and the moral panic surrounding hip hop’s place in society, specifically battle rapping, according to HipHopDX.

Joseph Khan makes his feature film debut with Bodied having spent most of his career directing music videos for Dr. Dre, U2, Lady Gaga and Missy Elliot.

Watch the trailer for Bodied below.

Recently, Eminem and Dr Dre recalled the first time they ever met – as well as telling the story behind the subsequent recording of Eminem’s solo single ‘My Name Is’ – for the new HBO documentary series The Defiant Ones.

Speaking in the new documentary, Eminem recalled being starstruck by Dre on their first meeting. “I’m looking at Dre like: ‘Dude I see you on TV all the time – you one of my biggest influences ever in life.”

Dre then remembered how the pair put together ‘My Name Is’, with archive footage of the two in Dre’s home studio also shown. The producer also revealed that the single started to come together during their first few minutes in the studio.