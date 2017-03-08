Emma Watson responds to Beyoncé fans calling her a ‘hypocrite’ for topless photo

'Harry Potter' star recently appeared in a risque 'Vanity Fair' shoot

Emma Watson has responded to Beyoncé fans that labelled her a hypocrite, arguing that her recent partially-topless photo contradicted previous critical comments she made about the singer.

The Harry Potter star recently featured in a risque photoshoot for Vanity Fair, later responding to criticism by saying, “feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with.”

Beyoncé fans quickly unearthed a Wonderland interview with Tavi Gevinson from 2014 in which Watson appeared to speak critically of the singer’s brand of feminism, specifically with the comment: “On the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist… but then the camera [used in 2013’s self-titled visual album], it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her”.

"I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn't say something that I felt was important for people to hear."

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Emma Watson is hypocrite. Now that she is being attacked for the same thing she attacked Beyonce for 5 years ago, it is problem. Girl bye.”

Watson has since responded, highlighting further portions of the original interview, in which she said that she was “quite nervous to bring it up because I still haven’t really formulated my own ideas about it”.

It also sees her say of the singer: “I so admire her confidence to put her music out in that way, in amidst all these very sensationalist MTV performances, I was so psyched about that. On the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, this very strong woman — and she has that beautiful speech by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in one of her songs — but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her.”

“I would say that you do get a sense of ‘I can be a feminist, I can be an intellectual, I can be all these other things, but I can also be OK with my femininity and being pretty and with all these things I thought might negate my message or negate what I am about’ … That really is the most interesting thing about the album. It is so inclusive and puts feminism and femininity and female empowerment on such a broad spectrum.”

