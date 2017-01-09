Emma Watson sings ‘Belle’ song in new ‘Beauty And The Beast’ teaser

Live-action remake co-starring Dan Stevens opens in cinemas on March 17, 2017.

Disney has shared a new teaser for the live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast.

The mini-trailer focuses on Emma Watson’s Belle and features the actress singing the popular ‘Belle’ song that originally appeared in Disney’s 1991 animated Beauty And The Beast film. Watch below.

The first full trailer for the upcoming live-action Beauty And The Beast film was released in November. This trailer gave the first in-depth look at Emma Watson as Belle and Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens as the Beast.

As well as Watson and Stevens, the film also stars Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor, Kevin Kline and Emma Thompson. Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn) is directing from a screenplay written by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks Of Being a Wallflower). The film opens in cinemas on March 17 of this year.

Director Condon said when the film was announced: “I was so excited to hear that Disney was thinking about doing a live-action version of Beauty And The Beast. When something is so perfect, why get near it? And the answer is technology has caught up to the ideas that were introduced in that movie.”

Meanwhile, Jamie T has revealed that he was invited to audition for the role of the Beast in the film.