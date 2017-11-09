Eni Aluko and Loyle Carner to headline NME #Lifehacks event

See NME in conversation with the footballer and the rapper at this year’s #Lifehacks event

Hip-hop artist Loyle Carner and Chelsea footballer Eniola Aluko will be in conversation with NME at #Lifehacks on November 23.

NME has teamed up with University of Salford and youth initiative Create Jobs to lay on the #Lifehacks event at London’s Islington Metal Works.

Carner, whose debut album ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ was nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize, and Aluko, who played for England over 100 times, will headline an afternoon of talks and activities designed to help you kick-start your career in the creative industries.

On the day, you’ll also be able to connect with the NME team and our partners at the dedicated Hack-Space. Plus there will be free food and drink, and the event will culminate in an exclusive secret evening gig.

Eniola Aluko says: “I am really looking forward to speaking at the NME #LifeHacks event where the worlds of sport, fashion, music and tech – all interests of mine – will meet to discuss how to inspire and motivate young people.”

Loyle Carner adds: “Happy to get a chance to chat to Eniola. Reckon I’ll learn a thing or two.”

You can buy tickets to our first #LifeHacks event (including an exclusive free evening gig) with University of Salford here.