Entertainment world shares support for Barcelona following terror attack

At least 13 were killed and 100 injured when a van hit pedestrians in the Las Ramblas area of the city

The entertainment world has shared messages of love and support for Barcelona following a terror attack in the Spanish city.

A van hit pedestrians in the Las Ramblas area of the city earlier today (August 17). At least 13 people were confirmed to have died and 100 more injured at the time of writing.

The New York Times reports that two men have been arrested and that ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in the aftermath.

Figures from across the entertainment world have shared messages of support following the news.

“Thinking of everyone in #Barcelona today. Really terrible news,” wrote Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.

Liam Gallagher tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers with all my brothers n sisters in Barcelona LG x”.

The Vamps‘ James McVey posted a photo from one of the band’s shows in the city, with the caption: “This is, and will always be Barcelona for me. Love, energy and unity. Forever in my heart.”

La La Land director Damien Chazelle posted about two films that reminded him of the city, writing: “In honor of Barcelona, two movies came to mind… Las Hurdes (Buñuel, 1933), an absurdly great short by an absurdly great Spanish filmmaker. And, naturally, Barcelona (Whit Stillman, 1994). Because it’s a beauty and a joy, just like the city.”

See those and more reactions below.