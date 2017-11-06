Entertainment world reacts after Sutherland Springs shooting in Texas

Church shooting has left 26 dead

The entertainment world has reacted after a church shooting in Texas’ Sutherland Springs has left 26 dead.

The tragedy occurred last night (November 5), with 20 others also left injured by the lone gunman. The victims’ ages ranged from five to 72, and the suspected “young, white male” gunman was later found dead in his car some miles away.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, US President Donald Trump later denied that the incident required a re-evaluation of the country’s gun laws. “We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries, but this isn’t a guns situation,” he stated. “We could go into it but it’s a little bit soon to go into it. Fortunately somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction, otherwise it wouldn’t have been as bad as it was, it would have been much worse.

“This is a mental health problem at the highest level. It’s a very sad event… these are great people at a very, very sad event, but that’s the way I view it.”

The event has seen an outpouring of grief from across the entertainment world. The 1975‘s Matty Healy took to Twitter, writing, “My thoughts are with those in Texas caught up in another avoidable and senseless tragedy. Haven’t heard the word terrorist, he must be white, and following it up with a simpler statement: “He’s a terrorist.”

Lady Gaga also joined the calls for tighter gun laws, writing, “Prayers for # SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I’ll pray also for # GunControl.”

“My heart hurts for the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. This has to stop,” wrote comedian and actor Bob Saget, while iconic horror author Stephen King posed a question: “How many more have to die before we enact sane gun control laws?”

Actress Reese Witherspoon wrote, “I am absolutely heartbroken over the shooting today in #SutherlandSprings Texas. #PrayForTexas #EnoughIsEnough #StopGunViolence”, while actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted a message of unity: “Love to the dear folks and families and friends to those lost in today’s Sutherland Springs shooting. We are all in this together.”

“Another terrible shooting in Texas. My heart is with you,” wrote Boy George, while Lord Alan Sugar put aside his differences with Piers Morgan: “100% right @piersmorgan about guns.Trump says it is not about guns! Texas politician raving mad suggesting bringing guns to church.”

The shooting is the worst in Texan history. It comes less than a month after a shooter opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more in the worst mass shooting in recent US history.