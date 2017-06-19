Entertainment world reacts to Finsbury Park terror attack

The attack occured in north London shortly after midnight

Lily Allen and J.K. Rowling have spoken out after a terror attack outside a mosque in Finsbury Park left at least one person dead.

Worshippers were leaving Finsbury Park Mosque in north London just after midnight when a van mounted the pavement and ploughed into a group of people – killing one man and leaving countless others injured.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection in the attack.

Posting on Twitter shortly after the incident was confirmed, Lily Allen claimed that the attacker had been ‘radicalized by the British media’.

She also deleted a string of subsequent tweets after claiming to have received ‘abhorrent’ replies.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling also attacked press coverage of the attack. She wrote: “Victim blaming in the usual newspapers is disgusting.”

Other tributes came from Get Cape Wear Cape Fly singer Sam Duckworth, who called for unity.

He wrote: “My heart breaks for Britain. We have to work out how to fix the messes created. Division, injustice, hatred, people dying for no reason”.

The Metropolitan Police have also confirmed that extra policing resources will be available in the aftermath of the attack.

“The investigation of the incident is being carried out by the Counter Terrorism Command”, a statement confirmed.

“At this early stage of this investigation, no other suspects at the scene have been identified or reported to police, however the investigation continues. Due to the nature of this incident extra policing resources have been deployed in order to reassure communities, especially those observing Ramadan.”