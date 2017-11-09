‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ director helms this year’s John Lewis Christmas ad

Michel Gondry is directing the new short film

The director of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has been enlisted to direct the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert.

Michel Gondry – who also directed Be Kind Rewind and The Green Hornet – has been pegged as the director for the much-hyped festive advertisement. Last year saw a bounce-loving dog feature in the yuletide tradition, with London band Vaults covering ‘One Day I’ll Fly Away’ by Randy Crawford for the soundtrack.

As Campaign report, Gondry is set to direct the follow-up, which will reportedly steer away from using real-life animals and will instead feature a brand new ‘monster’.

In honour of George Michael who sadly passed away last year, a new cover version of ‘Last Christmas’ is also set to soundtrack the advert.

Additionally, a teaser featuring John Lewis’ typical font and the hashtag #UnderTheBed has appeared online, with many pinning this as a teaser for the full thing. Check that out below.

This year’s John Lewis ad is expected to emerge either today (November 9) or tomorrow (November 10), in-keeping with the retail giant’s tradition of releasing the ad in the first week of November.

“This year the John Lewis advert will revolve around a big cuddly monster. If you can imagine a cross between the Gruffalo and a huge cute teddy bear, that’s the angle they’ve gone for,” a source recently told OK Magazine.

“The creative team behind the John Lewis advert have pulled out all the stops this year. It’s going to be like nothing they’ve ever done before and will be a million miles away from Buster the Boxer.”