‘An Evening With Martin Shkreli’ event cancelled following ‘threats’

'Pharma bro' promised to play unreleased Wu-Tang Clan music at the New York event

Martin Shkreli’s planned An Evening With Martin Shkreli event at New York’s Webster Hall appears to have been cancelled.

Shkreli, the pharmaceutical executive who infamously raised the price of an AIDs drug in 2015, had promised to play his sole copy of the Wu Tang Clan‘s ‘Once Upon A Time in Shaolin’ album at the event.

So-called ‘Pharma bro’ Shkreli bought the album – the only copy in existence – in 2015 for $2million, and shared the intro and one of the tracks in a live stream when Donald Trump won the US presidency, but is forbidden from releasing the album for 88 years as part of the agreement he signed when he bought it. He is, however, allowed to hold listening parties.

The Webster Hall event, which was scheduled for Monday (February 20), now appears to be cancelled by the venue, with Shkreli writing on Facebook: “It’s sad that a couple of threats can cancel a 500 person event people wanted to go to”. A venue representative confirmed to Pitchfork that the event would no longer go ahead.

However, correct at the time of publishing, tickets are still on sale for the event, with early-bird tickets sold out.

In January this year, Shkreli had his Twitter account suspended for harassing a female journalist.