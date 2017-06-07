Ewan ‘Spud’ Bremner reveals the ‘Trainspotting’ question he’s asked the most

It's a pretty gross one, as you can imagine.

Actor Ewan Bremner has revealed the question about Trainspotting he’s asked the most often.

Bremner, who plays Spud in the ’90s classic and its recent sequel T2 Trainspotting, said people are most interested in the infamous scene where his character sprays faeces all over his girlfriend and her parents.

“I usually get asked what the stuff was made from in the breakfast scene that I spray the family with…” he told Gordon Smart on Radio X.

“That’s probably the most common question,” he continued. “People are fascinated with that. Like, ‘What is it made of? Was it real sh…?’ Which is quite amazing that people thought it might have been. We had to do that scene so many times, and to spray three actors with real excrement would be a bit out of bounds.”

T2 Trainspotting is released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 27. Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh suggested earlier this year that the saga might not be over yet, saying: “I think there’s probably room for one more kind of Trainspotting-themed film. You never know what’s going to happen with these things.”