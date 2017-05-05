Joel Williams claimed the Pontprennau and Old St Mellons seat from Welsh Labour

Former Big Brother contestant Joel Williams has been elected as a Conservative county councillor.

The 2015 reality show contestant was running for office in the Welsh ward of Pontprennau and Old St Mellons, claiming a seat from now-former Labour councillor Georgina Phillips with 1,760 votes (28%). He’ll be joined by fellow Tory councillor Dianne Rees in the running of the North Cardiff ward.

“What a night- teamwork pays off!” Williams tweeted following the results. “Proud to be elected County Councillor for Pontprennau and Old St Mellons- thank you to all who support us!”

It’s another step on the political ladder for Williams, who began his run on Big Brother by stating, “I would love to be Prime Minister, and yes, I do think it’s achievable… Immigration is a concern for many people in this country. I want the best people to come to Britain – people who are coming to contribute and get a job. That’s honesty.”

Last night’s local council elections come ahead of a snap general election next month – one that’s set to be the most important vote in a generation.

Joel Williams took part in Big Brother’s 16th series when he was just 19 years old – he lasted the full 66 days in the house, and despite being bookies’ favourite as the show progressed, he ended the series as runner-up to Chloe Wilburn. Can’t win ’em all.