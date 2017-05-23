Families use social media to find missing loved ones following Manchester attack

Facebook have activated their safety check feature which people in the Manchester area can use to mark themselves as safe.

Families have been using social media to track down loved ones who are still missing following last night’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

In the wake of the attack at Manchester Arena, which took place shortly after the end of an Ariana Grande concert, Manchester Police have set up an emergency information line to help people locate friends and family. That number is 0161 856 9400.

Some families have taken to Twitter and Facebook to help strengthen their search. Dan Hett, whose brother Martyn attended the concert and has not been heard from since, told the BBC: “We’re understandably worried sick. All we know is that he was separated [from his friend], his phone is off, and that’s all I have.”

“What I will say is, social media has been an amazing tool so far in terms of visibility,” he added.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

On Twitter, #MissinginManchester and #ManchesterMissing are trending and can be used to report missing persons.

Facebook have also activated their safety check feature which people in the Manchester area can use to mark themselves as safe.

It has now been confirmed that 22 people were killed and 59 others were injured in the attack shortly after last night’s Ariana Grande concert.

Fans were leaving the show at Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber attacked the foyer. Police say that children are among the dead. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has spoken out to condemn the ‘evil’ terrorist attack, adding: “Our first thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured and we will do whatever we can to support them.”

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

READ: Manchester terror attack – how to check if family and friends are OK

While Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after the attack, the entertainment world has spoken out in tribute – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Prime Minister Theresa May has since confirmed that this is currently being treated as a terrorist attack – making it the deadliest attack as such on UK soil since 52 people were killed in the 7/7 suicide bombings in July 2005. May will hold emergency meetings today, while Jeremy Corbyn has also paid tribute and said that all campaigning for the upcoming general election has been ‘suspended‘.

Meanwhile, the NHS has issued advice to blood donors in the wake of the attack.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.