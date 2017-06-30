"He's such an integral part of the series".

Family Guy will honour the memory of the late Adam West by airing the final episodes that he recorded before his death.

The Batman star, who appeared as a heavily exaggerated version of himself, died earlier this month at the age of 88.

Now, Family Guy’s executive producer Steve Callaghan has confirmed the plans for him to remain in the show until his final appearances across five episodes have all been aired.

“He’s such an integral part of the series that it never even occured to us to take that out”, Callaghan told EntertainmentWeekly.

“I would almost feel like that was somehow not properly honouring him. I think the proper way to honour him is to keep the character in the show.”

He also teased at what to expect from his final appearances, describing a typically Adam West situation involving a rat and a hoverboard.

“Mayor West riding a hoverboard with a rat in his pocket — that’s certainly something to look forward to…. Later in the season, Mayor West is called upon to preside over a ceremony for a group of millennials. It does not go well”, he said.

Earlier this month, the city of Los Angeles also paid tribute to Mayor West by lighting up City Hall with the famous bat-signal.