Fans want Zack Snyder to direct ‘The Batman’ movie

Ben Affleck dropped out earlier this week

Fans are campaigning for Zack Snyder to direct the forthcoming The Batman movie.

A petition has been launched on change.org which already has gained nearly 2,500 supporters.

It comes after Ben Affleck announced he will not be directing the movie earlier this week. Affleck remains on board to play the caped crusader in a standalone movie, but he and Warner Bros. are now seeking a new director.

Snyder directed last year’s critically panned Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, the Man Of Steel and the Watchmen.

Petition organiser Jennifer Huneycutt believes Snyder would be the perfect fit.

“On Tuesday, we received the news that Ben Affleck has officially stepped down from directing The Batman. It’s a disappointment, since he’s a fantastic director. While he’s only been behind the lens on a handful of films, they’re pretty much all critical darlings, with a slew of Oscar, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and other nominations and wins. Gone Baby Gone, The Town, and Argo are a few examples of his directing prowess,” she wrote.

“He was going to bring something really special to the DCEU, and now it’s not going to be quite the same. (However, he is still starring, writing, and producing. It’s this wearing of too many hats that caused him to step down.) So. The film will still have a lot of his influence, which is good news. However, the question now becomes: Who should be in the director’s chair when cameras start rolling on The Batman? To me, the answer is obvious. Zack Snyder.”

There is no official release date for The Batman as yet, but its original target release date of 2018 is looking increasingly unlikely.

Affleck has said in the past that Batman’s nemesis in the film will be the DC Comics character Deathstroke. Deathstroke, an assassin with superhuman strength, speed and agility, first appeared in comic book form in 1980 but did not cross paths with Batman until a 1991 comic.

True Blood‘s Joe Manganiello was cast as Deathstroke last September.