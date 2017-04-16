‘Fate Of The Furious’ on track to beat Star Wars’ box office record

The eight instillment of the 'Fast' franchise has already pulled in $432.2 million internationally.

With only hours left in the weekend, ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ is on track to shatter the opening-weekend box office record set by ‘The Force Awakens’ in 2015.

As predicted by pundits, the eighth edition of the film series performed hugely in the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. In North America alone it earned $100.2 million – though, as Comic Book Resources note, this was actually lower than expected.

However, the movie went above-and-beyond for fans internationally pulling in $432.2 million which leaves the film at a projected total of $532.5 million.

The final receipt count and announcement will arrive tomorrow but the film seems very on track to beat the opening-weekend record of $529 million set by ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Fate of The Furious’ below.

However, unlike ‘The Force Awakens‘, the illegal street-race turned anti-terrorist franchise had the advantage of opening in 63 markets across the world including China which is the second-largest film market on the planet. Star Wars didn’t debut in that country until a few weeks into its global run.

The F. Gary Gray (of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ fame) directed action film earned $190 million this weekend in China making it the largest opening in the nation’s history.

Rumours have been circling since early this weekend that ‘Fate Of The Furious’ is the biggest global box office opening of all time. News that was broken to some through Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Instagram post.

The actor who plays Hobbs is the film franchise wrote, “If it’s true, then you know gratitude is my jam and I’m SO GRATEFUL for the luv. If it’s not true, then I still luv ya back, but dammit its time for me to get back to jackin’ iron and carrying around my shaker cup like a little boy carrying around his blankly.”

Inspirational stuff.