Father John Misty tells us his reaction to his online spat with Ryan Adams

'I hope he's OK'

Father John Misty has responded to the recent online torrent of abuse that he received from Ryan Adams. Watch our video interview with Joshua Tillman below.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Adams made headlines when he took to Twitter to slam Tillman as ‘the most self-important asshole on earth‘, as well as likening him to a “shit Elton John” who does a “Nick Cave impression”. The tweets were later deleted as Adams apologised.

However, speaking to NME backstage at End Of The Road Festival ahead of his headline set this weekend, Tillman told us that he was baffled by the outburst.

“God only knows where that came from,” Tillman told NME. “I don’t know where that came from. I really don’t. He used to text me a lot. I hope he’s OK.”

In his apology, Adams said: “I’m human & I have bad days. It happens. I apologise. I took a deep breath & remembered I can always do better.

“As a human I am never going to be done working towards being more compassionate, peaceful and open. So I leave this here as a reminder. I am very tired but it’s no excuse to be cruel to others, even if they have shown me that same meanness. It is better to love.”

Adams also recently hit out at The Strokes in another online rant, posting comments like “Julian Casablancas: who got you strung out on lasagna tho?” The comments followed the band claiming it was Adams who was a “bad influence” on guitarist Albert Hammond Jr‘s heroin use in the book Meet Me In The Bathroom: Rebirth And Rock’n’Roll In New York City 2001-2011.

Meanwhile, Father John Misty’s UK tour dates are below.

Wed November 1 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Thu November 2 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sun November 5 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Tue November 7 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo