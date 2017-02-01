Father John Misty: ‘When Trump was first nominated I thought we’re fucked, we’re really fucked’

His new album 'Pure Comedy' is out in April

Father John Misty has spoken out about Donald Trump and how he had long feared him becoming the US President.

The singer – AKA Joshua Tillman – recently shared the video for his new song ‘Two Wildly Different Perspectives’, while also criticising the “unbelievably selfish immigration policies of the US”.

Referencing the controversial ban on Muslims from seven countries that was ordered last week by President Donald Trump, Tillman also wrote in the video’s accompanying caption: “More kids are going to die now thanks to the unbelievably selfish immigration policy of places like Saudi Arabia and the USA.”

Now, he has spoken out further about Trump and how he feared him becoming President when he first received the Republican nomination.

He told Zane Lowe on Beats 1: “Just watching this thing go down, I guess what disturbed me – I was at a bar watching [Trump] get the [Republican] nomination. I’m looking around at my peers and people my age.

“People of my persuasion – generally the same kind of beliefs and whatever, and everybody’s just kind of like ‘meehhh’, making jokes and being pretty passive and that’s when I was like, ‘We’re fucked, we’re really fucked’. This is not something you react to by… I mean I wouldn’t say out in the streets and knocking mailboxes over or whatever.”

He added: “A lot of people took issue, like, ‘Why are you lecturing, like, a liberal, an audience of people who are probably, like, liberals about this?’ Because we’re complicit. That’s the thing that I was trying to communicate, and I think communicating with this album and a lot of what I’ve said around the album and whatever. Things are the way they are because this is how we want them on some level. It can’t be any other way. Otherwise you’re just going to be waiting for the other side to come around to your worldview. I was asking myself in what ways am I complicit?”

