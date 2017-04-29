Watch Feist perform ‘Pleasure’ live for first time

The singer-songwriter took her new material to the stage for the first time this week in Toronto

Feist performed tracks from her new album ‘Pleasure’ for the first time this week.

The singer-songwriter – full name Leslie Feist – performed the new material for the first time at a show at Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church in Toronto.

‘Pleasure’ was released through Universal Records, yesterday April 28.

The gig was Feist’s first full live appearance in nearly three years and she performed ‘Pleasure’ in its entirety along with older songs.

You can watch fan-shot footage from the gig below.

Describing the reason behind the new album’s title on Twitter, Feist said: “I titled the album Pleasure like I was planting a seed or prophesising some brightness. The experience of pleasure is mild or deep, sometimes temporal, sometimes a sort of low-grade lasting, usually a motivator. If the way you look at things is how they look then my motivation is to look with a brighter eye.”

“So there it is, in a nutshell,” she concluded. “I’m grateful for your curiosity, the music is en route. Best and soon, Leslie.”

Feist previously announced a huge gig this August – joining the likes of Lana Del Rey and The xx at at Oya Festival 2017.

Her last album, ‘Metals’, came out nearly six years ago in September 2011.