Festivals including Reading & Leeds to allow revellers to test their drugs

Latitude, V Festival and Wireless could also introduce drug-testing tents.

This summer, some of the UK’s leading music festivals want to allow revellers to test their drugs before they take them.

Reading and Leeds festivals are among the events set to introduce a drug-testing tent following a trial at last year’s Secret Garden Party.

Melvin Benn of Live Nation’s festival division told the Press Association that he wants “between six and 10 festivals” to introduce drug-testing this year.

However, he said that he is still waiting for West Yorkshire Police and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) to confirm their support for the drug-tested initiative, which could also be introduced at events including Latitude, V Festival and Wireless.

He told the Press Association that he is being “very proactive” in pushing the initiative forward, but added: “We talked about it during the summer of last year and the reality is that I took a decision that unless and until the NPCC supported the principle of it, it was difficult for us to move forward on it.”

Last year there were a number of drug-related deaths at UK festivals including three at Scotland’s T in the Park, which is not taking place this year.

If approved, the drug-testing tents will be run by The Loop, an organisation which specialises in forensic testing of drugs that are seized at UK festivals and nightclubs.