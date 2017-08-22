Make 'em laugh...

The 100 greatest comedies of all time have been revealed in a new list published by the BBC.

The list, which was topped by Marilyn Monroe’s 1959 film Some Like It Hot, was compiled after 253 film critics from across 52 countries were asked to give their top 10 comedies of all time.

Anchorman was the highest placed film from the 21st century after it secured the No.33 spot, closely followed by Borat at No.41 and Bridesmaids at No.44.

There was also good news for Simon Pegg’s Cornetto trilogy, with both Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead appearing at No.66 and No.60 respectively.

Surprisingly, only two Academy Award Best Picture winners also appeared in the list, in the form of third-placed Annie Hall and The Apartment, which was ranked at No.27.

Here’s the top 20 films. You can read the whole list here.

20. Blazing Saddles (Mel Brooks, 1974)

19. The Lady Eve (Preston Sturges, 1941)

18. Sherlock Jr (Buster Keaton, 1924)

17. Bringing Up Baby (Howard Hawks, 1938)

16. The Great Dictator (Charlie Chaplin, 1940)

15. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones, 1975)

14. His Girl Friday (Howard Hawks, 1940)

13. To Be or Not To Be (Ernst Lubitsch, 1942)

12. Modern Times (Charlie Chaplin, 1936)

11. The Big Lebowski (Joel and Ethan Coen, 1998)

10. The General (Clyde Bruckman and Buster Keaton, 1926)

9. This Is Spinal Tap (Rob Reiner, 1984)

8. Playtime (Jacques Tati, 1967)

7. Airplane! (Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker, 1980)

6. Life of Brian (Terry Jones, 1979)

5. Duck Soup (Leo McCarey, 1933)

4. Groundhog Day (Harold Ramis, 1993)

3. Annie Hall (Woody Allen, 1977)

2. Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (Stanley Kubrick, 1964)

1. Some Like It Hot (Billy Wilder, 1959)