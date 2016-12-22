Wes Anderson casts Yoko Ono in his next film

She joins Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton and more in the film's ensemble cast.

Wes Anderson has cast Yoko Ono in his next film, a stop-motion animated feature called Isle Of Dogs.

The cult director announced the film, which he is making in England, and its ensemble cast last night (December 21) in a video message.

Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum and F. Murray Abraham will all take voice roles in the film, joined by Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Courtney B. Vance and Edward Norton.

Anderson also explained in the video message that one lucky fan can win a voice role in the film by buying an online raffle ticket through CrowdRise. All proceeds will go to Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation, which works to restore old pictures that could potentially be lost.

Watch Anderson’s video message announcing Isle Of Dogs, which includes an appearance from one member of the film’s cast, below.

Isle Of Dogs, due in 2018, will be Anderson’s ninth film as director and his first since 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel

Meanwhile, Ono announced earlier this week that 20 classic John Lennon videos have been added to YouTube in time for Christmas. She recently made a heartfelt plea for gun control on the 40th anniversary of her husband’s murder.