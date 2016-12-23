‘Star Wars’ composer admits that he has never seen the films that made him famous

The acclaimed composer has made a surprising confession.

Star Wars composer John Williams has never seen the films that made him famous, it has been revealed.

Despite creating iconic Star Wars themes in ‘The Imperial March’, ‘Rebel Fanfare’ and ‘Overture’, Williams chose not to watch the blockbusters because he likes to leave a film behind entirely when he finished working on it.

“When I’m finished with a film, I’ve been living with it, we’ve been dubbing it, recording to it, and so on,” he told The Mirror. “You walk out of the studio and, “Ah, it’s finished.” He confirmed to the paper, “I have not looked at the Star Wars films and that’s absolutely true”, adding, “I’m not particularly proud of that, I have to say, but it’s also part of the fact that I finished Star Wars now and I’m already working on Spielberg’s new film and I don’t want to listen to music or see films.”

Getty

The 83-year-old musician is the most Oscar-nominated man in the world, and is the most well-regarded living composer, but admitted to The Mirror that he is never fully satisfied with a piece of music he has created. “You hope that you’ve gotten 90% of it or as close to it as you can. But at least with me, and I think with most writers of any kind, you really don’t say “Eureka! This is it!”

Last month, it was reported that the upcoming ninth film in the main Star Wars narrative arc could be the last, and that any films in the franchise thereafter could be stand alone. The most recent stand alone film release from the Star Wars universe, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was well-received by critics and fans alike, with the NME review concluding that it is “a thrilling and ultimately emotional addition to the… canon.”