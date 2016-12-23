‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher reportedly hospitalised after suffering heart attack

Actress reportedly went into cardiac arrest towards the end of a flight from London to L.A.

Carrie Fisher has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

According to TMZ, the Star Wars actress went into cardiac arrest 15 minutes before her flight from London touched down in Los Angeles.

She is said to have received treatment from a medic who was travelling aboard the plane. Paramedics then took her to a nearby hospital after landing, TMZ reports.

Actress Anna Akana, who was also travelling on the flight, wrote on Twitter that Fisher had stopped breathing during the cardiac arrest.

Fisher had been in Europe promoting her latest book The Princess Diarist. She reprised her iconic role as Princess Leia in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will also be seen as Leia in next year’s Star Wars: Episode VIII.

The actress’s representatives have yet to make any official comments on the report of her hospitalisation.

The actress recently revealed in her book The Princess Diarist that she and Harrison Ford, who played love interests Princess Leia and Han Solo, embarked on a real-life romance after filming began on 1977’s A New Hope. “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend,” Fisher wrote.

She has also said that Ford threatened legal action when she told him she would be writing about their affair in the book.