Carrie Fisher’s dog Gary will be looked after by her daughter, Billie Lourd

The 'Star Wars' actor was often joined by the therapy dog in interviews and on red carpets

Carrie Fisher’s French bulldog Gary will be looked after by her daughter, Billie Lourd, following the actor’s death.

Fisher passed away yesterday (December 27) following a heart attack on board a flight on December 23. She remained in hospital in Los Angeles until her death.

Gary was a therapy dog who joined the actor on interviews, red carpet appearances and other events. He also was the subject of an Instagram page, which featured photos of him meeting famous people with his owner.

According to TMZ, Lourd will take over ownership of Gary following her mother’s death. She already has a French bulldog called Tina and the site says her and Gary are “best friends”.

It is reported that Fisher always intended for her daughter to take care of Gary if necessary and the dog will “remain in the family” if Lourd can no longer look after him.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier today that Fisher will feature more prominently in the next Star Wars film.

She reprised her role as Leia in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will also be seen in next year’s Star Wars: Episode VIII. According to Deadline, Fisher had already shot her scenes for the film and plays “a larger role” than in The Force Awakens.

However, Fisher had yet to start shooting Star Wars: Episode IX, which is due in 2019.

Lourd, who appeared alongside her in The Force Awakens, will also feature in Star Wars: Episode VIII, according to the report.