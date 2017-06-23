Ed Sheeran wants to film a ‘love scene’ with Dame Helen Mirren
Ed Sheeran has opened up on his Hollywood ambitions, and says that he wants to film a “love scene” with Dame Helen Mirren.
The singer, who is set to headline Glastonbury Festival on Sunday evening, revealed his desire to get intimate with the Oscar-winning actress in an interview with ITV.
He said: “I always loved Helen Mirren, me and Helen Mirren could do a love scene. I guess that sounds weird, doesn’t it?”
However, he also admitted that his lack of acting skills may act as a hindrance.
“I’m not really a good actor, and she’s a very good actress, so I don’t think she’d want to do it”, he said.
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s backstage rider for his Glastonbury headline slot was recently revealed – and it shows him to be a man of simple tastes.
The guitar-wielding superstar has reportedly requested a bottle of Robinsons Squash, a six-pack of Coca-Cola, a six-pack of Diet Coke, a six-pack of Fanta Orange, a six-pack of Sprite and a jar of Manuka Honey.