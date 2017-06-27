Lucasfilm bosses ‘disappointed’ with Alden Ehrenreich’s performance as Han Solo

It comes after directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the project last week

The Star Wars Han Solo spin-off has reportedly descended into further chaos, after it was claimed that acting coaches were hired to mentor leading actor Alden Ehrenreich.

Last week, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the origins project after reportedly experiencing “deep fundamental differences” with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and scriptwriter Lawrence Kasdan.

Now, it’s claimed that acting coaches were brought in during their time on the project after studio bosses became unsatisfied with the performance that they had received from leading man Alden Ehrenreich.

A report in the Hollywood Reporter claims: “Not entirely satisfied with the performance that the directors were eliciting from Rules Don’t Apply star Alden Ehrenreich, Lucasfilm decided to bring in an acting coach. Hiring a coach is not unusual; hiring one that late in production is.”

Hollywood veteran Ron Howard will now instead helm the film – which is scheduled for release in May next year.

Despite their departure, however, a source claims that the material that they have already filmed is ‘very usable’.

Announcing Howard as director last week, Kathleen Kennedy said: “At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago.

“With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”