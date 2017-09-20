77-year-old ‘Babe’ actor could face jail time over SeaWorld protest

James Cromwell was recently sentenced to seven days of jail time over a separate protest

Babe actor James Cromwell could face jail time after being arrested over a protest at SeaWorld.

The Emmy Award-winning actor – also known for his roles in L.A. Confidential, The Green Mile, The Artist and, most recently, American Horror Story: Asylum – has been charged with a misdemeanour offence of trespassing after interrupting an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego, California on July 24.

According to local reports, Cromwell was wearing a t-shirt that read, “Seaworld Sucks”, and spoke over a microphone about the differences between orcas’ lives in captivity compared to in open water. It is also reported that at one point an individual threw a drink at Cromwell and the other activists.

The actor could face up to 90 days in jail or a $400 fine if found guilty.

Earlier this year, Cromwell was sentenced to seven days of jail time after refusing to pay a $375 fine related to his arrest at a power plant protest in Wawayanda, New York.

The Farmer Hoggett actor was one of six environmental protestors found guilty of obstructing traffic when they staged a sit-in on the site of Competitive Power Ventures’ prospective natural gas-fired power plant in the town.

They argued that the carbon emissions that would be emitted by the CPV power plant would pose an imminent threat to the local environment, and accelerate climate change.

Meanwhile, Cromwell will star in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the follow-up to 2015’s Jurassic World. He will play Benjamin Lockwood, a scientist developing technology to clone dinosaurs. The film is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018.