A major ‘Blade Runner: 2049’ villain was inspired by Taylor Swift

Look what she made them do...

Blade Runner 2049 actress Sylvia Hoeks has revealed that she took inspiration from Taylor Swift when it came to preparing for her villainous turn in the sci-fi sequel.

The actress, who plays nefarious replicant Luv, revealed how she was inspired by Swift being in the spotlight and under constant scrutiny.

“I looked at big celebrities, big singers, who are younger girls, like Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez”, she explained to Bustle.

“[These people] who have big platforms and have to have certain control in their life, because every little second of their day is probably somebody making a picture of them or putting them in the media. So their whole life kind of happens virtually.”

She also opened up on the characterisation of Luv, and praised how the role had not been pigeon-holed to fit typical story arcs for female characters.

“What I was grateful for is not having to play the girl next door, the cliche. I felt like I didn’t have to be that vulnerable woman that suddenly was very strong, or decided she could go on a different path of life”, she admitted.

“Those roles are around so much.”

In the film, Hoeks stars alongside Jared Leto as replicant creator Niander Wallace, a role that was originally envisaged for David Bowie before the music icon’s death in January 2016 at the age of 69.

Swift, meanwhile, is gearing up to release new album ‘Reputation’ next month and has already released three singles from the record.