"I want to go back to that world"

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp has confirmed that a sequel to the acclaimed sci-fi film is in the works – but there’s the small matter of completing work on several other projects first.

The 2009 sci-fi film, which starred Sharlto Copley, was acclaimed by critics – and nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Now, Blomkamp has announced that a sequel WILL be made in the future, but he’s refusing to put a timestamp on its release.

“Ok, so with District 10 the basic answer is yes. I want to go back to that world and tell rest of the story with Wikus and Christopher”, he told fans in a Reddit AMA.

“The issue right now is that I have many other projects and ideas that I also want to work on and complete….. and most importantly, the exact right REASON to make district 10 needs be very clear. The first film was based so explicitly on real themes and topics from South Africa that effected me greatly growing up there, that we need to make sure the next film does not forget that.”

But as for now, he’s confirmed that work is underway on The Gone World, an upcoming film based on a 2008 book following the survivors of a devastating global conflict.

He has also recently released Zygote, a short sci-fi film starring Dakota Fanning and Jose Pablo Cantillo that you can watch above.