All righty then!

Cult 1990s comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is reportedly being considered for a new reboot.

The 1994 film starred Jim Carrey as the titular hero, and is widely believed to be the film that sparked his career as a staple of Hollywood comedies for over two decades, as well as spawning a .

Now, Deadline reports that a return of Ace Ventura is being considered by Morgan Creek Entertainment Group, who own the rights to the franchise.

The reboot reportedly forms part of a wider attempt by the company to revive some of their best known titles, including Young Guns and Clive Barker’s Nightbreed.

In 2016, Morgan Creek productions were also responsible for the small screen reboot of The Exorcist, which has now aired its second season.

Describing the Ace Ventura reboot, Morgan Creek President David Robinson said: ‘We wanted to do a mainstream theatrical production relaunch. Because it’s episodic in nature, about a pet detective, it also lends itself to a traditional single-camera series franchise.’

And while the reboot will look to the future, Robinson has also confirmed that he is open to the prospect of a ‘baton-handing’ which will see Jim Carrey make an appearance to pass on the Ace Ventura mantle to a new generation.

It’s yet to be revealed when it will hit screens.