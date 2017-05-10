Actor Michael Parks has died, aged 77

The actor appeared in many of Quentin Tarantino's films as well as on TV shows such as 'The Untouchables'

Actor Michael Parks has died at the age of 77. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Director Kevin Smith confirmed the news on Instagram earlier today, writing: “I hate to report that my cinematic muse #michaelparks has passed away. Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I’ve ever known.”

Parks was known for his roles in ’60s TV series such as The Untouchables, The Asphalt Jungle and Then Came Bronson. He also won a small role in Quentin Tarantino’s From Dusk Till Dawn and would go on to appear in more of the director’s movies, including the Kill Bill series and Django Unchained.

In Smith’s heartfelt post, he said he had written his films Tusk and Red State for Parks. “He elevated any flick or TV show he was in and elevated every director he ever acted for. I was so fucking blessed to have worked with this bonafide genius,” he wrote. “But really, I was just lucky to have known him at all.”

I hate to report that my cinematic muse #michaelparks has passed away. Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I've ever known. I wrote both #RedState and @tuskthemovie FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much. He was, hands-down, the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform. And Parks brought out the absolute best in me every time he got near my set. From the moment I saw him steal the opening scene of #fromdusktildawn at an advance screening at the Sunset 5 back in the mid-90's, I said to @samosier "Could you imagine what it must be like to work with a Yoda of acting like that guy? I gotta write for him one day." It took me 15 years but my dream came true on Red State (for which Parks won Best Actor at the @sitgesfestival) and then again years later with #tusk. Only Michael Parks could have delivered the line "Is man indeed a walrus at heart?" and make it scary as fuck. My favorite memory of Michael is watching him and #johnnydepp act with and at each other, like a couple of dueling wizards, in their shared scene in Tusk. Parks was in Heaven that day, sharing the screen with another brilliant actor and creating an unforgettable performance. He elevated any flick or TV show he was in and elevated every director he ever acted for. I was so fucking blessed to have worked with this bonafide genius. But really, I was just lucky to have known him at all. My heart goes out to James (Michael's son), Oriana (Michael's wife), Quentin Tarantino (Michael's biggest fan) and any movie or music lover who was ever dazzled by the talents of Michael Parks. Farewell, old friend. I'll see you farther along… #KevinSmith #actor #genius #rip #walrusyes

As Consequence Of Sound reports, Parks’ other notable film appearances included a part in The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford and his role as comic book artist Jack Kirby in Argo.

Parks also made music and wrote the theme song for Then Came Bronson. He released eight albums between 1969 and 2011.

He is survived by his son and wife.