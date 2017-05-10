Actor Michael Parks has died, aged 77

The actor appeared in many of Quentin Tarantino's films as well as on TV shows such as 'The Untouchables'

Actor Michael Parks has died at the age of 77. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Director Kevin Smith confirmed the news on Instagram earlier today, writing: “I hate to report that my cinematic muse #michaelparks has passed away. Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I’ve ever known.”

Parks was known for his roles in ’60s TV series such as The Untouchables, The Asphalt Jungle and Then Came Bronson. He also won a small role in Quentin Tarantino’s From Dusk Till Dawn and would go on to appear in more of the director’s movies, including the Kill Bill series and Django Unchained.

In Smith’s heartfelt post, he said he had written his films Tusk and Red State for Parks. “He elevated any flick or TV show he was in and elevated every director he ever acted for. I was so fucking blessed to have worked with this bonafide genius,” he wrote. “But really, I was just lucky to have known him at all.”

As Consequence Of Sound reports, Parks’ other notable film appearances included a part in The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford and his role as comic book artist Jack Kirby in Argo.

Parks also made music and wrote the theme song for Then Came Bronson. He released eight albums between 1969 and 2011.

He is survived by his son and wife.