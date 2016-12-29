Actress Debbie Reynolds dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Hollywood legend passed away after suffering a severe stroke.

Legendary Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds has died at the age of 84.

The Singin’ In The Rain star is understood to have been taken to hospital yesterday (December 28) after suffering a stroke. She died several hours later, just a day after her daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, had passed away.

Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher told the press: “The last thing she said this morning was that she was very, very sad about losing Carrie and that she would like to be with her again. Fifteen minutes later she suffered a severe stroke.”

He added: “The only thing we’re taking solace in is that what she wanted to do was take care of her daughter, which is what she did best.”

Reynolds’ acting career spanned more than 60 years and included roles in films such as 1952’s Singin’ In The Rain, 1962’s How The West Was Won and 1964’s The Unsinkable Molly Brown, for which she received an Oscar nomination.

Reynolds was also an accomplished singer whose career included numerous successful Las Vegas residencies. Her version of the song ‘Tammy’, which she recorded for her 1957 film Tammy And The Bachelor, became a US Number One hit.

More recently, Reynolds was seen in Will & Grace and the 2013 film Behind The Candelabra. She brought her one-woman show to London’s West End in 2010, the same year she served as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2015 Academy Awards.

Reynolds, who married and divorced three times, is survived by relatives including son Todd Fisher and granddaughter Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher.

Bette Midler is among those to have paid tribute to Reynolds on Twitter, writing: “#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago.”