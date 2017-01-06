Watch ‘Star Wars’ actor Adam Driver pay tribute to Carrie Fisher

Princess Leia star passed away on December 27 following a cardiac arrest

Adam Driver has paid tribute to his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher following her death last week.

Princess Leia star Fisher passed away on December 27 following a cardiac arrest she suffered during a flight on December 23. A joint-memorial with mother Debbie Reynolds took place yesterday (January 5). Reynolds died of a “severe” stroke a day after Fisher’s death.

Appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Driver – who played villain Kylo Ren in 2015’s The Force Awakens – said of Fisher: “As you can kind of tell from meeting her, she burns very bright and has just a great, very generous energy.”

He continued: “For that to suddenly not being on-set, [whether] talking about it in publicity or just in life… When you see her around at a Star Wars event or anywhere, to have her character – not only her character in the movie [but who she is as a person] – missing from that very small unit is a tragedy.”

Driver also revealed that he last saw Fisher “last summer” when finishing shooting Episode VIII and said that she was “on set being Princess Leia”.

Watch below:

Fisher played Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role that she reprised for 2015 revival The Force Awakens and the franchise’s as-yet-untitled Episode VIII, which will be released later this year.

Fisher had signed on to appear in three new Star Wars films, and had reportedly just finished filming her scenes for Episode VIII before she died. It is believed that she was set to play a prominent role in Episode IX, although that project has yet to enter pre-production.

Meanwhile, a new documentary, entitled Bright Lights, about Fisher and Reynolds will be released tomorrow (January 7) on HBO.

In the trailer for Bright Lights, Fisher sheds a light on her close relationship with her mother. “I’m my mom’s best friend,” she says. “For than I ever would want to, I know what my mother feels and wants. There’s a lot of it.”