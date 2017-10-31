Adam Driver reveals the brilliant advice given to him by Carrie Fisher

A strong pearl of wisdom from Leia...

Adam Driver has revealed the brilliant advice he received from the late Carrie Fisher while they were on the promotional trail together for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Driver, who plays chief baddie Kylo Ren in the sequel trilogy, recalled how he was preparing to promote Star Wars with Fisher at Comic Con when she told him what to expect from a crowd of Star Wars fans.

“The whole cast was downstairs… talking through what’s supposed to happen at this big event”, Driver recalled to GQ.

“[Carrie] was like, ‘Just pretend you’re down to earth. People love that shit”.

Sound advice, according to Adam, who now says that he’s taken it on board.

“So now I pretend I’m down to earth and you know what? People really do love that shit,” Adam joked.

“They eat it up.”

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit cinemas on December 15, and will see Luke Skywalker make his full return after being briefly introduced at the end of the last film.

But Mark Hamill has admitted that he originally mulled over whether it was right to return to Star Wars at all, and admitted that his decision was motivated by the fact that the return of both Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher had been confirmed.