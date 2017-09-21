Watch Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller do some serious acting in trailer for new Netflix film ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’

The movie - which has been directed by Noah Baumbach - will premiere on the streaming service on October 13

A new trailer for The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) has been released, starring Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman – watch the clip below.

The film, which is set to premiere on Netflix on October 13, has been directed by De Palma director Noah Baumbach. It was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but lost out to The Square.

With The Meyerowitz Stories now just a month away from wide release – it’ll also be screened in select theatres in the US – a new trailer for the film has been released. Hoffman stars as Harold Meyerowitz, an acclaimed modern artist who’s honoured by the MOMA in New York City with a retrospective.

This celebration of his work brings Meyerowitz’s family back together – including Matthew (Ben Stiller), Jean (Elizabeth Marvel), and Danny (Adam Sandler). Sandler’s performance as Danny has already been lauded by critics.

Watch the new trailer for The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) below.

Back in April, it was revealed that Netflix users had spent “half a billion hours” watching Adam Sandler films.

“We continue to be excited by our Sandler relationship and our members continue to be thrilled with his films,” Netflix said in a statement.