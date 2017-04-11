Adam Sandler says his kids don’t really like his movies

They get bored about 20 minutes in, apparently.

Adam Sandler has revealed that his children aren’t especially keen on his movies.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor-comedian was asked if he ever screens his films for his two daughters, who are eight and 10 years old respectively.

He replied: “They beg to see them. They’re like, ‘Please, it’s not fair! Let me watch your movies. Those people always yell things at you on the street. I don’t know what the heck they’re talking about’.”

However, Sandler admitted that films like Grown Ups and Jack And Jill don’t hold his daughters’ attention. “I’d say about 20 minutes in I see them tuning out, and then I hear them,” he added. “They’re nervous to say it, but [they’re] like, ‘Can we watch something else?’”

In 2014, Sandler signed a four-movie deal with Netflix. His first film for Netflix, comedy western The Ridiculous 6, premiered in December 2015 to universally terrible reviews and holds a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Sandler’s second Netflix picture, The Do-Over, followed in May 2016 and holds a slightly better Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 5%.

In July 2016, Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos defended the Sandler deal, saying: “The thing that is most global on Netflix is Adam Sandler.”

His next Netflix film, Sandy Wexler, launches later this month.