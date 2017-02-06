See first photos of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot

Swedish actress takes over role from Angelina Jolie

The first photos have been revealed of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider film reboot.

Vikander, who won an Oscar last year for her role in The Danish Girl, will play Croft (it had previously been rumoured that Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley was the frontrunner to play the title role). The Hateful Eight‘s Walton Goggins will star as the main villain of the piece, while Daniel Wu, who previously starred in Into The Badlands, will play a ship captain who helps Croft in her mission to find her father.

The third adaptation of the successful video game franchise, which debuted in 1996, will be released worldwide on March 28, 2018. The new film will follow two previous Tomb Raider movies, which saw Angelina Jolie play the main character in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. Production began last month (January).

Daily Mail has now published a series of pictures from the set, giving the first glimpse of Vikander as Croft. See below.

Camilla Luddington, the actress who voices Lara Croft in the latest Tomb Raider video games, previously backed the casting of Vikander. “I feel like with any Lara Croft, someone is always taking over that role,” Luddington told Entertainment Weekly. “Of course I would’ve loved to do the live-action movie version of it, but she’s Alicia and she’s amazing. So I’m excited to see her interpretation too of the game.”