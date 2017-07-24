‘Alien: Covenant’ box office drop could spoil Ridley Scott’s plans for further sequels

Director also recently confirmed 'Alien 5' is not happening

Ridley Scott’s plans for Alien: Covenant sequels are under threat after box office figures plummeted in its second weekend.

Box office revenue fell 71% on the Prometheus sequel’s second weekend and sources say the next two films are being “reassessed” as a result, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sci-fi horror has pulled in $232 million worldwide, surpassing its production budget of $91 million.

And Scott also recently said he plans to start shooting the next film within 14 months, with the next Alien movie set to drop in 2019.

But the latest figures suggest that his future plans are now under threat.

Scott also recently confirmed that there will not be a fifth installment in the Alien film franchise.

Alien 5 was reported to be being directed by Neill Blomkamp, who had taken the helm for films such as District 9 and Elysium. However, Scott has dismissed those rumours in a recent interview.

Speaking to French publication AlloCiné, Scott said “There was never a script.

“It was an idea the evolved from, I believe, a 10-page pitch, and I was meant to be part of the producers on that,” he continued. “It didn’t evolve. Fox decided that they didn’t want to do it and that was it.”

He added: “I’d already done Prometheus and I was planning Covenant so I dunno.” Asked if he thought Alien 5 might ever come to fruition, he replied: “I don’t think so, no.”

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher was pictured with Alien: Covenant star Michael Fassbender at the film’s UK premiere earlier this year. The former Oasis man was in attendance at the premiere with wife Sara Macdonald.

Gallagher recently announced that his third album with the High Flying Birds, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Chasing Yesterday‘, will be released in November.