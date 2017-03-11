Ridley Scott reveals ‘Alien: Covenant’ lead character is not Ripley’s daughter

The two could still be related though

Director Ridley Scott has quashed some speculation surrounding Alien: Covenant and its lead character.

Fans had been theorising that Katherine Waterston’s character, Daniels, is related to Sigourney Weaver’s iconic character Ripley, who featured in the original Alien movies.

Scott took part in a roundtable discussion during SXSW’s film festival, in which he was asked about Daniels’ heritage. MovieWeb reports he replied: “No. That was probably way back when. ‘Should she be the daughter of Ripley?’ I said ‘no’. She’s herself.”

As Consequence Of Sound points out, Alien: Covenant is actually meant to take place many years before Alien, so Scott’s use of the word daughter might not rule out the two characters being related after all.

The film – set for release on May 19 – is the sequel to 2012’s Prometheus, which served as the first installment in the Alien prequel series.

Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride, James Franco, Billy Crudup, Noomi Rapace and more.

A recent trailer shows Fassbender leading his spaceship crew on a remote planet which, remarkably, shows sign of animal and plant life. However, all is not well with this seemingly undiscovered paradise, as the crew come into contact with the nasty aliens who populate the planet. Watch the trailer above.