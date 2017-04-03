Watch three new terrifying preview trailers for ‘Alien: Covenant’

The Ridley Scott-directed film will hit screens on May 19

Three new clips from Alien: Covenant have been released ahead of the film’s full release next month – watch the new previews below.

The Ridley Scott-directed film – a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus and the second in the Alien prequel series – will hit screens worldwide on May 19. Covenant will star the likes of Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and James Franco.

Ahead of the release of Alien: Covenant next month, three new previews have been released. Entitled ‘Run’, ‘Hide’ and ‘Pray’, the clips – which were all premiered in the US during the broadcast of last night’s The Walking Dead finale – give a new glimpse of the eerie atmosphere that runs through the film as the crew arrive on a dark and dangerous planet.

Watch the three new previews for Alien: Covenant below.

Last month, Scott revealed that he would like to make three more Alien films – although only if Covenant is a success at the box office.

‘There will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of [the original] Alien,” he disclosed in a recent interview. “If this is successful, and then the next one, and then there will definitely be three more.”