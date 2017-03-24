Amy Schumer drops out of ‘Barbie’ movie

Actress previously hit back at 'fat shaming' trolls over her casting

Amy Schumer has dropped out of the the forthcoming live-action Barbie movie.

The actress has walked away from the project due to a scheduling conflict. “Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” the actress said in a statement to Variety. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

The big screen adaptation of Mattel’s iconic toy line was expected to start production this summer on June 23, but Schumer’s busy schedule includes a lengthy promotional tour for her new Fox comedy Snatched, which opens in May, as well as an upcoming shoot for Rebecca Miller’s She Came To Me opposite Steve Carell.

“We respect and support Amy’s decision,” a spokesperson for Sony said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon.”

Sony is still trying to find a director for the comedy. The Barbie movie is expected to be in the vein of 80s rom com Splash, Enchanted and Big with the main character getting kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and landing in a real-world adventure.

Sony ordered three separate scripts and opted for one by Hilary Winston that provides “a contemporary spin on beauty, feminism, and identity.”

She recently responded to criticism over her casting in the movie.

Following abuse from online trolls over the news, Schumer hit back on Instagram, writing that she was “very very honoured… to be considered to play an important and evolving icon.”

She added: “Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where’s the shame? It’s not there. It’s an illusion. When I look in the mirror I know who I am.”

Schumer then continued: “Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand. I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice. It’s that kind of response that let’s you know something’s wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it. Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can’t hear them because we are getting shit done. I am proud to lead by example.”