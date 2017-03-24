An actual Jurassic Park-style theme park experience is coming to the UK

'Dinosaurs In The Wild' hits Birmingham in August and Manchester in October.

A real-life dinosaur theme park experience is opening in the UK this summer.

Created by the team behind hit BBC series and arena show Walking With Dinosaurs, Dinosaurs In The Wild is described as a “70-minute experience that combines dramatic storytelling, scripted actors, and high-end digital graphics and animatronics to create a believable prehistoric world”.

The creators promise that visitors will enjoy an “immersive adventure” mixing theatre, theme park-style fun and palaeontological knowledge. They say it will be “like going on the greatest safari”.

Check out a teaser video below.

The experience is set to include nine dinosaur recreations, including the Tyrannosaurus rex, the Triceratops, the Alamosaurus and the Ankylosaurus. Visitors will be able to use VR to find out what it was like to see through a dinosaur’s eyes. They will also be able to test their arm strength in comparison to a Tyrannosaurus rex.

Producer Jill Bryant says of the experience: “We were keen to create something new that raised the bar for live action experiences and we’re confident Dinosaurs in the Wild will do just that. This is a new dinosaur experience of unparalleled reality, where visitors will encounter these animals and their world in ways they have never seen before.”

Dinosaurs In The Wild will run at Birmingham’s NEC Arena from June 24 to August 24 before moving to Manchester in October. Find out more on the website