Andre 3000 to star alongside Robert Pattinson in new sci-fi movie

Outkast‘s Andre 3000 is set to star in upcoming sci-fi film ‘High Life’ alongside actor Robert Pattinson.

‘High Life’ follows a group of convicts who earn reduced sentences in exchange for setting out on a dangerous mission to explore a black hole.

It will be directed by Claire Denis, and is to be the French director’s first English language movie.

Variety report that filming will take place in Cologne, and that ‘Nymphomaniac”s Mia Goth, ‘The English Patient”s Juliette Binoche and ‘Valerian”s Claire Tran will also appear in the film.

This isn’t Andre’s first acting role – his most notable being his role as Jim Hendrix in biopic ‘Jimi: All Is By My Side’.

The singer played guitar for six hours a day in preparation for the role, and revealed how he struggled to learn to play the instrument left-handed.

In a revent interview with W magazine, Robert Pattinson discussed his ‘High Life’ role, revealing that: “I’m finally doing this movie with Claire Denis in the summer. She is just one of my heroes. It’s taken three years to get together.

“I met her over three years ago. I just wanted to work with her. And the meeting went surprisingly well.

“It’s in English. But I think it’s her first fully-English movie. It’s a sci-fi movie, but it’s incredibly strange in lots of ways and difficult and not that cheap.”

The actor was recently in the news for revealing that he refused to perform a sex act on a dog during filming for his movie ‘Good Time’ – although he later backtracked, claiming that he was joking.