Andrew Garfield reveals reason behind Ryan Reynolds Golden Globes kiss

The pair shared a moment as Ryan Gosling collected the award for Best Actor

Andrew Garfield has revealed the reason behind his kiss with Ryan Reynolds at last month’s Golden Globes ceremony.

The two actors shared a moment at the event when Ryan Gosling was announced to have won the Best Actor In A Musical Or Comedy award, for which Reynolds was also nominated. As the Canadian actor walked to the stage to pick up the trophy, Garfield and Reynolds could be seen kissing at their table.

Garfield explained the kiss when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show, telling the BBC presenter: “I said to Ryan Reynolds ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife’.

“He said, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’ And the plan was that he would kind of move towards his wife, and then kind of last minute lean in to it. And then he didn’t win, much to our disappointment, so I said to Ryan, ‘We can still just do it if we want’. And he was game.”

Reynolds was nominated for his role in Deadpool and was at the ceremony with his wife, Blake Lively.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Garfield had previously told US chat show host Stephen Colbert that the kiss happened because he “just wanted Ryan to know I loved him no matter whether he won or lost.”

Meanwhile, Garfield is nominated for Best Actor at this year’s Oscars. He has got the nod for his role in Hacksaw Ridge.

Speaking to the LA Times, he said the nomination made him feel “deeply reassured”, explaining: “If there was any doubt in my mind — and there’s always a lot — the Academy members, whose opinion I value, seem to think I’m on the right track.”