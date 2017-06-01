Watch Andrew Garfield lip sync to Whitney Houston at London Drag Queen show

Watch the Oscar-nominated actor do a back-flip while wearing a wig.

Andrew Garfield attended Queens WERQ the World Tour show in London last night (May 31) and ended up lip syncing to Whitney Houston’s cover of ‘I’m Every Woman’.

The show, which pulls together a staggering line-up from the Emmy award-winning show RuPaul’s Drag Race, was hosted by Michelle Visage.

In a fan-filmed clip, Garfield can be seen donning a brown wig, before launching into a performance of the iconic track. During his lip synch, he also performs a back flip which causes raucous applause from the crowd. You can watch the clip below.

Later, Michelle Visage posted a picture of herself, along with Garfield and Orange is the New Black actress Laverne Cox to her Instagram account.

“What a show, what a night! Thank you as always 🇬🇧 YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL,” she wrote in the caption. “Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer.”

“@lavernecox you keep doing what you’re doing, you are a trailblazer, a beauty and a 💎 I LOVE YOU #werqtheworld #tour #soldout,” she added.

Earlier this year, Garfield revealed the reason behind his kiss with Ryan Reynolds during the Golden Globes ceremony.

The two actors shared a moment at the event when Ryan Gosling was announced to have won the Best Actor In A Musical Or Comedy award, for which Reynolds was also nominated. As the Canadian actor walked to the stage to pick up the trophy, Garfield and Reynolds could be seen kissing at their table.

Garfield explained the kiss when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show, telling the BBC presenter: “I said to Ryan Reynolds ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife’.

“He said, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’ And the plan was that he would kind of move towards his wife, and then kind of last minute lean in to it. And then he didn’t win, much to our disappointment, so I said to Ryan, ‘We can still just do it if we want’. And he was game.”